Ghislaine Maxwell, who faces life in prison for child sex trafficking, is ‘learning Russian behind bars to keep sane.’

GHISLAINE MAXWELL is “learning Russian behind bars to stay sane” as she prepares to serve the rest of her life in prison for child sex trafficking.

It is understood that Predator Maxwell, 60, has been given access to a laptop for a few hours each day to learn the language via a CD course.

According to the Mail on Sunday, she already speaks French, Italian, and Spanish.

Maxwell is learning a fifth language to “keep her sanity” as her attorneys file for a retrial weeks after a court found she procured, groomed, and trafficked young girls for her ex-lover Jeffrey Epstein.

Her lawyers have asked for her sex trafficking conviction to be overturned because one of the jurors failed to disclose that he had been sexually abused as a child before the trial.

As she awaits sentencing later this year, the socialite is being held in solitary confinement in New York, where guards shine a torch into her cell every 15 minutes.

She is only allowed to wear paper clothes, has no access to a pen or paper, and is not allowed to read books.

Guards, on the other hand, have allowed her to learn Russian through a CD for short periods of time each day.

“It’s helping her keep her mind focused,” a source told the paper.

Studying is keeping her sane.”

She was found not guilty of enticing a minor to engage in an illegal sex act after more than 40 hours of deliberation by a jury of six women and six men.

However, following comments made by juror Scotty David, prosecutors stated earlier this month that there were “incontrovertible grounds” for a new trial.

During deliberations, David, who sat through the three-week trial in New York, revealed that he told the jury about his own abuse as a child, potentially influencing the verdict.

David was the first of two jurors to admit to having been a victim of sexual abuse and the importance of sharing that information during deliberations.

He initially told DailyMail.com that he didn’t reveal his past during jury selection because it wasn’t asked on the questionnaire.

When it was pointed out that question 48 of 50 asked the same question, he said he didn’t recall, but that he had answered all questions “honestly.”

“In particular, the juror has described being a…,” US State Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams wrote in a letter filed in Federal Court earlier this month.

