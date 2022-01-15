Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of sex trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, will be sentenced in June.

After being found guilty of sex trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell will be sentenced in June.

Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five out of six counts of sex trafficking for vile Epstein’s paedophile ring, and now faces the possibility of spending the rest of her life in prison.

Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell assisted Epstein in luring vulnerable teenagers to his various properties for sexual abuse.

Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe summarized the prosecution case against Maxwell on the final day of the trial in December, calling her a “grown woman who preyed on vulnerable children.”

Maxwell, according to the prosecutor, was a “sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing” who “ran the same playbook over and over again.”

“She manipulated and groomed her victims.”

“She harmed young girls profoundly and permanently,” Moe said.

Maxwell, who had been labeled “dangerous” by the prosecution, showed little emotion as the verdict was read out by a jury of six women and six men.

On June 28, 2022, she will be given her sentence.

The Royal Family has had a tumultuous few days, with Prince Andrew facing a civil court case over his ties to disgraced Maxwell and Epstein.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Maxwell and Epstein, is accused of having sex with him when she was 17 years old.

The Duke of York vehemently denies any wrongdoing, despite the fact that he has lost his military and royal titles.

As her case against the Duke of Edinburgh continues, Prince Andrew’s rape accuser has stated that the “rich and powerful” will be held responsible.

Following the humiliating ruling against the Queen’s “favourite son,” the 38-year-old has spoken out for the first time.

Andrew’s attempt to sabotage her lawsuit with a backroom (dollar)500k deal she signed with Epstein was thrown out by a judge this week.

It will be the first time since she made her allegations public in 2011 that the Duke has faced legal action over them.

“I’m pleased with Judge Kaplan’s ruling yesterday that allows my case against Prince Andrew to go forward,” Virginia said on Twitter.

“I’m glad I’ll have the opportunity to keep exposing the truth, and I’m grateful to my incredible legal team.”