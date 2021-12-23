Ghislaine Maxwell will spend her 60th birthday and Christmas Day in a hell hole prison while a jury deliberates her fate.

Ghislaine Maxwell will spend her 60th birthday and Christmas Day in hellhole prison while a jury decides her fate.

After jurors were sent home for the holiday, the socialite will celebrate her 60th birthday on Saturday at New York’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center.

The MDC has been accused of raping and abusing inmates, as well as providing squalid conditions for the hundreds of inmates housed there.

Maxwell has complained about her treatment on numerous occasions, most recently claiming that her toilet was a rat-infested open sewer drain.

Her former lover, multimillionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is accused of enticing and sex trafficking girls for him to abuse.

Maxwell’s trial in Manhattan ended on Monday, and the jury was still deliberating the six charges on Wednesday.

The judge was told by the 12 jurors that they would like to resume the trial after Christmas, on December 27.

If convicted of the charges, which include conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, which carries a maximum 40-year prison sentence, she faces an effective life sentence.

The prosecution painted Maxwell as a “sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing” during the trial.

Prosecutor Alison Moe claimed she was “the key” to Epstein’s scheme of luring young girls into giving him massages in exchange for sexual abuse.

“Epstein had a thing for underage girls, and he liked to touch them.”

“Maxwell was aware of this,” she stated.

Three of the four victims testified in court that Maxwell touched their breasts during the sexual acts.

Maxwell was also the “lady of the house” at Epstein’s properties, according to Moe, who handled every detail, including selecting the lotions and oils for the massages, which always ended in sexual acts.

“It’s time to hold her accountable,” Moe said, adding that Maxwell was “Epstein’s partner in crime.”

During the trial,

Four women testified, often sobbing, about how Maxwell enticed them into giving massages for Epstein, which turned out to be ruses and the prelude to their abuse.

One woman, who only wanted to be identified as ‘Jane,’ described how Maxwell recruited her at summer camp and made her feel “special.”

Sexual encounters with Epstein became routine, she said, with Maxwell occasionally present.

Another woman, identified only as ‘Carolyn,’ said she was usually paid (dollar)300 after sexual encounters with Epstein, which were often arranged by Maxwell.

Annie Farmer, now 42, claims that when she was a teenager at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch, Maxwell fondled her breasts.

Her defense team, on the other hand, argued that there was insufficient evidence to convict her and questioned the accusers’ ability to recall events that took place more than a quarter-century ago.

