Ghislaine Maxwell’s bizarre courtroom behavior, from ‘furious’ sketching to a posh hairdo before a guilty verdict is revealed.

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of grooming girls for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein last night in front of the world’s eyes, but it was her strange courtroom behavior that caught everyone’s attention.

Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five out of six counts of sex trafficking for vile Epstein’s paedophile ring, and now faces the possibility of spending the rest of her life in prison.

Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell assisted Epstein in luring vulnerable teenagers to his various properties so that he could sexually abuse them.

On Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe summarized the prosecution case against Maxwell, calling her a “grown woman who preyed on vulnerable kids.”

Maxwell, according to the prosecutor, was a “sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing” who “ran the same playbook over and over.”

“She manipulated and groomed her victims.”

“She harmed young girls profoundly and permanently,” Moe said.

Maxwell, who had been labeled “dangerous” by the prosecution, showed little emotion as the verdict was read out by a jury of six women and six men.

However, her bizarre behavior dominated her trial, as her heavy involvement with her legal team and drastic pre-trial makeover raised eyebrows.

When Maxwell began “furiously” drawing a sketch artist, she stunned the courtroom and the rest of the world.

At a pre-trial hearing in November, illustrator Elizabeth Williams, who has been sketching people in court for 40 years, noticed Maxwell staring at her while drawing.

The artist was taken aback when madam swiveled around in her chair to pen her, according to The Sun exclusively.

The tense encounter was captured in a photograph by fellow sketch artist Jane Rosenberg, who was also drawn by the Brit.

When the full trial began, Maxwell turned to draw Rosenberg for a second time, catching the attention of reporters, as the heiress is also suspected of sketching journalists.

Maxwell was “trying to reclaim control” by drawing the artists, according to Will Pavia, who covered the trial for The New York Times.

“She was drawing Jane, and then her eyes swept along the bench, and she started looking at me and the other reporter, Lucia Osborne-Crowley,” he said on the Stories of Our Times podcast.

“Lucia said, ‘I think she’s drawing us.’ I believe she was.

“She was staring at us, then down at her notebook, frantically scribbling.”

It’s been an odd experience.

“It’s quite an unsettling and startling experience when she looks you in the eyes.

That was the case…

