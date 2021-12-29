Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing date has yet to be set.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing date has yet to be determined.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a socialite, was charged with sex abuse and human trafficking after being linked to pedo Jeffrey Epstein.

On December 29, 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of all charges except one.

The trial of Maxwell began on November 29, 2021.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and grooming young women for abuse by pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The 59-year-old socialite was accused of “serving up” girls for her former lover, a multi-millionaire, and the two were dubbed “partners in crime.”

Her sentencing date has yet to be determined.

The jury heard how Maxwell snared girls as young as 14 for Epstein – and even participated in the abuse herself – in what was dubbed the “trial of the century.”

Maxwell was found not guilty of one of six charges against her: enticing a minor to engage in an illegal sex act.

Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe summarized the prosecution case against Maxwell on the final day of the trial on Monday, calling her a “grown woman who preyed on vulnerable kids.”

Maxwell, according to the prosecutor, was a “sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing” who “ran the same playbook over and over again.”

“She manipulated and groomed her victims.”

“She harmed young girls profoundly and permanently,” Moe said.

“Epstein couldn’t have done it by himself.”

Everything begins to seem legitimate when that man is accompanied by a posh, smiling, respectable, age-appropriate woman.”

Prosecutors released photos of Maxwell and Epstein on December 8, 2021.

During a search of Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion, the photos were discovered.

The two kissed in a framed photo in the never-before-seen photos.

Maxwell has denied all charges, and her attorneys claim she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s crimes.

For the latest news and updates on the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, visit our live blog…

On a plane, a creepy photo of Maxwell and Epstein appeared on her trail.

On an airplane, Maxwell is seen giving him a foot massage.

While Epstein reclines for a foot massage, Maxwell smiles.

The photos were taken on his private plane, the “Lolita Express,” as it was dubbed, while the “partners in crime” were on board.

Maxwell is accused of “serving up” girls for her ex-boyfriend Epstein to abuse.

She was accused of taking part in some of the attacks, which she denies.

FBI agents also discovered a Word document created under the name ‘Gmax,’ which was linked to Maxwell, according to the court.

The defendant’s intimate relationships were described in the Word document…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.