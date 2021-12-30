Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking convictions could lead to her death in prison, according to her defense lawyers, who have filed an appeal.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking convictions may lead to her death in prison, according to her defense lawyers, who have filed an appeal.

The British socialite faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison, and legal experts say she would have a difficult time overturning the verdicts.

After being convicted on five counts related to the recruitment and trafficking of teenage girls for paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell now faces the possibility of dying in prison.

The 60-year-old British socialite could face a sentence of up to 65 years in prison if convicted.

The most serious charge she was found guilty of, sex trafficking, carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

Alison Nathan, the judge, did not specify a date for her sentencing.

Maxwell, the daughter of the late British media baron and criminal Robert Maxwell, has yet to be charged with two counts of perjury, which will be tried at a later date.

Maxwell’s lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, told reporters that the defense was disappointed with the verdict and that the case would be appealed.

Outside the courthouse, Sternheim said, “We have already started working on the appeal, and we are confident that she will be vindicated.”

Despite the fact that the judge dealt the defense several blows during the trial, such as ruling that their witnesses could not testify anonymously, as some of Maxwell’s accusers did, legal experts predicted that Maxwell would struggle to overcome the high legal hurdle required to overturn a guilty verdict.

Her attorneys would have to show that the judge broke federal evidence rules or abused her discretion in order to win, and the prosecutors are confident that no such technical errors were made.

Maxwell will now be transferred back to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held in solitary confinement since July 2020.

She claims that she was served moldy food in jail and that the smell of raw sewage pervaded her cell.

Experts predict that her next prison will be more like “Disneyland” than the current one.

Maxwell was detained and held in solitary confinement in a small concrete cell, where he was monitored 24 hours a day.

During her 500 days on remand, her lawyers claimed she was subjected to “living hell,” with round-the-clock surveillance and repeated body scans.

“Wherever she is sent, she will have more freedom than she had in Brooklyn,” US prison expert Justin Paperny told The New York Times.

A [running]track, a library, agriculture, and a chapel are all available to you.

You have enough room.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Ghislaine Maxwell could die in prison after sex-trafficking convictions as defence lawyers announce appeal