Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial yielded seven shocking revelations, ranging from the ‘House of Sin’ manual to Trump and Andrew’s private jet flights.

Seven shocking revelations from Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial range from the ‘House of Sin’ manual to Trump and Andrew’s private jet flights.

The trial of GHISLAINE MAXWELL revealed shocking details about her life with Jeffrey Epstein and those with whom they interacted.

The 60-year-old socialite was convicted of sex trafficking girls for the abuse of a multi-millionaire paedophile – her former lover – and faces up to 65 years in prison.

The jury has been shown a large number of photographs in addition to hearing their harrowing stories of alleged abuse at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell.

Epstein’s employees, including his personal pilot and housekeeper, testified during the trial.

They both revealed shocking details about how Maxwell ran Epstein’s mansion for him and who the paedophile hung out with.

Images of Maxwell massaging Epstein’s feet were particularly striking.

His private plane, dubbed the ‘Lolita Express,’ was used to take the two photos.

The images reveal the Maxwell and Epstein’s close friendship.

According to testimony given at Maxwell’s trial, she and Epstein were in a relationship but remained “best of friends” after they divorced.

The photos were discovered on CDs in Epstein’s Manhattan mansion following his arrest on sex trafficking charges in 2019.

Ghislaine Maxwell handed a “degrading” 58-page booklet to Jeffrey Epstein’s housekeeper, revealing that staff were told to “see nothing and say nothing.”

On the fifth day of the trial, Juan Patricio Alessi, 71, who worked at the paedo’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida from 1990 to 2002, took the stand.

He claimed the Brit once handed him a large booklet with a checklist detailing the tasks he was expected to complete in order to “maintain the house,” which he described as “degrading.”

The court heard that the book, which was submitted as evidence and written by a “Countess,” was released today, revealing even more stringent rules that staff members were instructed to follow.

While working at the property, employees were told to “be cautious of voice levels and noise.”

“Remember, you see nothing, hear nothing, and say nothing except to answer a question directed at you,” they were also told.

Staff were not allowed to eat or drink in front of Maxwell, Epstein, or their guests, and they were also forbidden from wearing “strong perfume or aftershave lotion.”

Working conditions at the Florida facility, according to Alessi, were “slavery-like.”

Another photograph shows the couple at Her Majesty’s Balmoral estate in Scotland.

In 1999, Prince Andrew is said to have hosted multi-millionaire paedophile Epstein.

The exact date of the photo is unknown, but it was previously reported that the couple was invited there by Prince Andrew in 1999.

The two are seen lounging on the Queen’s porch…

