Ghost Recon Breakpoint Terminator event start time and gameplay updates

A new Ghost Recon Breakpoint update is coming today, introducing the Terminator event to the game. Here’s everything you need to know.

The new Ghost Recon Breakpoint update released on Tuesday and following quickly in its footsteps is the games brand new live event themed around The Terminator.

The free event will feature multiple mission settings, enemies and dialogues inspired from the original 1984 The Terminator movie.

Although based on the trailer, it doesn’t’ seem as though Arnold Schwarzenegger’s likeness is one of the features included.

Still, it looks rather cool.

The Terminator Live Event is entirely playable in solo or co-op, and will see players gear up and face an “unexpected threat from the future in a new story arc taking place in a new location on Auroa.”

Take a look at the trailer below to get yourself hyped for this new update and keep reading for everything you need to know in the lead up to the event,

The event will be available for all players starting tomorrow, 9am GMT on the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, Windows PC, UPLAY+, Ubisoft’s subscription service,* and Stadia.

Two main narrative missions will be introduced, during which players will have to rescue and partner with Rasa Aldwin, a woman coming from the future, in the hope of stopping the Terminators’ plans.

These two missions will be available starting 29th January and 1st February, respectively, and will remain in-game once the event ends.

In addition, players will be able to face the challenging T-800 cyborgs in daily warfare and interception missions.

Upon completing missions during the live event which will run from 29 th January to 6 th February, players will be rewarded with exclusive items inspired by The Terminator, including the movie’s iconic punk outfit, as well as exclusive new Terminator weapons and vehicles.

On top of the rewards granted by completing the event’s missions, players will be able to further customise their Ghosts with two Terminator-inspired packs, allowing players to fully transform into the Terminator or Kyle Reese in-game.