Gianna Maria Onore: Kobe Bryant’s daughter, 13, also dead in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna Maria Onore, 13, tragically was also on board the helicopter that went down north of Los Angeles

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna Maria Onore, 13, was on board the helicopter that crashed north of Los Angeles killing the NBA legend.

It is reported that they were on their way to basketball practice when they both died on Sunday morning.

The legendary LA Lakers player and his daughter were among nine who died when the helicopter went down in Calabasas.

Bryant’s representatives told news outlet TMZ that Gianna was on board the plane with her dad.

They also said that the pair were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball training centre.

Kobe was travelling on his private helicopter with his daughter and seven others when it crashed in flames.

Eyewitnesses reportedly said that they heard the helicopter’s engine sputtering before it went down.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa and his other daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Bryant was known to be a frequent traveller by helicopter, especially during his playing career when he lived in Los Angeles.

On retiring he moved away from straight endorsements to becoming a business owner and went into partnership with entrepreneur Jeff Stibel where they initially set up a $100million venture capital fund called Bryant Stibel to invest in technology, media and data companies.

They had already invested in 15 companies together since 2013 including sports media website The Players Tribune.

The cause of the helicopter crash was not yet known, with the incident now under investigation by authorities.