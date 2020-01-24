Giant hail expected to batter Sydney in a ‘very dangerous’ thunderstorm

New South Wales is bracing for severe thunderstorms due to strike on Friday afternoon with giant hailstones and hazardous rainfall expected.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned a ‘very dangerous’ severe thunderstorm is on its way and was due to hit Sydney in the morning, and continue to pound NSW all afternoon.

It issued a grave alert predicting large hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

‘A very dangerous thunderstorm is moving towards parts of the Blue Mountains, Hawkesbury, Gosford, Wyong and Sydney.

‘Severe thunderstorm warning for giant hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging winds.’

While the city’s CBD missed the worst of the weather, the north-east of NSW is still bracing for heavy rain and giant hailstones in the afternoon.

Luckily for Sydney, the storm weakened as it moved towards the city throughout Friday morning.

The dangerous storms are still forecast for the Northern Tablelands, the Hunter and the mid-north coast, prompting fears of falling trees and power cuts.

Hail is solid precipitation in the form of balls or pieces of ice, with Australia experiencing hailstones the size of cricket balls.

It can be destructive, known to cause serious damage to cars and homes, as well as chaos on the roads.

The weather bureau said the storms are likely to cause flash flooding, and advised residents to move cars under cover and away from trees.

People in at-risk areas should also secure loose items around the house and monitor conditions.

A resident of Windsor Downs told 2GB on Friday morning heavy rain and hail the size of golf balls had already pummeled her house.

‘I raced out and I am soaking wet,’ she said.

‘I love the rain. I have been paranoid about the bushfires in the nature reserve, but thank god for this rain.’

It comes as the city was blanketed in dirt overnight after a dust storm moved across from western NSW.

The thick smoke which has become a daily norm in the city also returned.

Sydney, as well as the Southern Tablelands and northwest slopes, are enduring ‘hazardous air quality’ as the thick smoke covers the sky.

An area of low-pressure moved across the state on Thursday night, dragging the dust and smoke across Sydney.

Some areas even experienced brown rain, where the filthy particles mix with precipitation.