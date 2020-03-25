GiffGaff’s Just Improved Its Goodybags

Good news for GiffGaffers: the mobile network has just upgraded its selection of SIM-only Goodybags, adding more allowances to four of its choices.

From today, £20 Goodybags will come with double data, up from 40GB to 80GB, plus the existing unlimited minutes and texts. Do note that “After 80 GB of data usage, members will experience a reduced data speed of 384kbps from 8am to Midnight.” You’ll be doing well to burn through eighty gig, though.

The £25 Goodybag includes “always on” (ie unlimited) data, but has the same speed restriction after 80GB.

The £6 and £8 Goodybags now both include unlimited minutes and texts.

David Caton, Head of Propositions at GiffGaff, comments:

“We are pleased to announce the refresh of our £6, £8, £20 and £25 ‘Always On’ goodybags as at giffgaff, we are always looking to provide the best choice for our members. True to our motto of mutual giving, we hope that the new added value to the current goodybags will provide both existing and future members an extra happy start to the year.”

Goodybags are flexible SIM-only deals that you can change or cancel at any time. GiffGaff says you don’t need to do anything to get the new allowances – you’ll get an email confirming the changes and it’ll all happen automatically.

The company also announced some new prices for texts, calls and picture messages outside the Goodybag allowance, which will apply from today:

Who still sends MMS messages? The mind boggles.