Gigantic funnel web spider nicknamed ‘The Rock’ is found – and is DOUBLE average size

A huge funnel-web spider, double the average size of the highly venomous species, has been found and nicknamed Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson after the beefed-up movie star.

In January the Australian Reptile Park, on the New South Wales’ Central Coast, warned Australians to brush up on their first-aid in case of a spider bite and also asked the public to safely catch the critters for their anti-venom program.

Members of the public answered the call with the huge male funnel-web handed into the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle and then transported to the reptile park.

The facility is the only one in Australia that milks the funnel-web spiders for their venom which can then be turned into anti-venom that saves up to 300 lives every year.

Keepers at the Australian Reptile Park have said the recent rainy weather and intense heat are the ideal conditions for funnel-web spiders to thrive.

‘Having Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as part of the venom program is so amazing because he will save a lot of lives with the venom he will produce,’ Director of the Australian Reptile Park Liz Gabriel said.

‘He is unusually large and more spiders like him will only result in more lives being saved due to the huge amount of venom they can produce.’

She also said the public can drop off spiders they catch to the park or to a number of facilities in New South Wales.

Funnel-web spiders are Australia’s most deadliest species and are considered among the most venomous in the in the world.

While a number of deaths were recorded before the development of anti-venom in 1981, since then there have been no fatalities.

The venom is extracted weekly by the Australian Reptile Park and sent to Seqiris laboratory in Melbourne where it is made into the life-saving anti-venom.

First-aid treatment for spider bites consists of wrapping the limb tightly in a bandage and applying a splint to limit movement then seeking expert medical treatment.