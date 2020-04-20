Giovane Elber praises Lewandowski as “complete striker”

WARSAW, April 19 (Xinhua) — The legendary Bayern Munich forward Giovane Elber described Robert Lewandowski as the “best number nine in the world” and advised the Pole to end his career at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern fans have chosen Lewandowski as the best striker to represent the team in the 21st century in the plebiscite which was organized by German TV Sky Sports. The Polish player sits on the top of the Bundesliga top scorer classification with 25 goals, four more than the second-placed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

“I agree that in this century Bayern haven’t had a better forward than Lewandowski. He is a great player and he seems to be the most complete nine in the world. It’s a great pleasure for me to watch him play,” Elber was quoted as saying by Polish media on Sunday.

The Brazilian compared Lewandowski to himself. “I played in completely different times. In my period Robert would be a different player too, it’s about training methods. Today training is more accurate and specialized than when I performed. However, we definitely have the same strong points, like playing effectively with both legs, positioning in the penalty area, feeling the ball. He also scored a lot of goals by head, as I did,” commented Elber.

The 47-year-old hoped that Lewandowski will play in Munich until the end of his career. “I would like to see him in Bayern as long as possible. It’s important not only for the club but also for the Bundesliga. The league needs great players. Robert is undoubtedly one of them,” concluded the former attacker. Enditem