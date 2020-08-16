Girl, 12, caught gambling at casino after her mum sneaked her in

A mum held the exit door of a casino open for her 12-year-old daughter so she could sneak in to gamble.

CCTV footage of the novel parenting technique shows the young girl walking into The Star Sydney casino in Australia.

She then gambles along side her parents for 17 minutes.

During that time she places almost two dozen bets on a number of different poker machines.

In another incident a 16-year-old girl wandered into the same casino’s VIP area with a middle-aged member, CNN reported.

She bought an alcoholic drink using a learner driver’s license, which staff at the adjoining nightclub later noticed was not hers.

On a third occasion a 17-year-old boy gambled in The Star for three hours before security escorted him out.

He played 42 rounds of roulette and 22 hands of poker during that time.

The Liquor & Gaming New South Wales state regulator has fined the casino £49,000 ($90,000AU) for allowing the minors in.

Philip Crawford, NSW Independent Liquor & Authority chair, said in a statement: “It’s quite staggering that the young girl’s parents facilitated her entry in such a deceptive manner, let alone allowed their daughter to gamble.”

David Byrne, the organisation’s director of investigations and intervention, said staff should have noticed a 12-year-old playing the slot machines.

He added: “Both children’s forays lasted long enough that they had interacted with several staff members by the time they were discovered.”

All three incidents were reported by the casino to the regulator and happened between March and July last year.

During 2019 32 minors gained access to restricted areas of the Star, three less than the year before.