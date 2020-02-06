Girl, 13, launches High Court fight to block council’s advice on trans pupils

A 13-year-old girl is starting a legal battle to force a council to withdraw guidance to schools on how to support youngsters questioning their gender identity.

In a landmark legal case, the pupil, who attends a co-educational secondary school, claims her safety, privacy and dignity are compromised by Oxfordshire County Council’s ‘Trans Inclusion Toolkit’.

The 65-page guide says transgender pupils can use the school lavatories and changing rooms that correspond to their gender identity.

It also says that on residential trips trans pupils should be able to use the dorm appropriate to the sex they identity as.

Lawyers for the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, yesterday filed a request for a judicial review against the council at the High Court in London on the basis that the toolkit puts her at risk.

Last night the girl said in a statement she felt ‘sad, powerless and confused’ by the advice. ‘I don’t understand how allowing boys and girls to share private spaces is okay,’ she added. The council said it ‘utterly refutes’ suggestions it is failing to safeguard children.