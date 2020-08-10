Girl, 14, sexually assaulted by middle-aged man on Weymouth beachfront in broad daylight

A 14-YEAR-old girl was sexually assaulted by a middle-aged man at a beach in broad daylight.

Police have trawled through CCTV to catch the sick attacker who pounced on the child as she stood near a statue on The Esplanade in Weymouth, Dorset.

He reportedly lifted her top up and touched her inappropriately on her bottom over her clothing at around 2.40pm last Tuesday.

The man – described as white, in his mid 40s and bald – walked towards the Jubilee Clock Tower on the town side of the road after his attack.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt and pushing either a pram or a wheelchair.

Cops yesterday appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Weymouth Police Constable Toby Norman said: “This incident understandably left the victim feeling very distressed and we are determined to identify the man responsible.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries, including a trawl of CCTV footage in the area, and I am urging anyone who witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a group of three older women who I understand were walking near to the man at the time of the incident and are likely to have seen what took place.”