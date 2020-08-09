Girl, 3, rescued from crashed Air India jet with at least 18 dead

A three-year-old girl has been rescued from an Air India plane that crashed with 191 people on board.

The plane was travelling from Dubai to Calicut, also known as Kozhikode, in Kerala, India, when it crashed near the runway.

At least 18 people died in the incident, including both pilots, aviation officials said.

A senior government official added 16 people have been severely injured.

A broadcast by Times Now News showed a photo of a little girl who was rescued after the crash.

A man can be seen holding the little place crash survivor in his arms.

The flight was repatriating Indians stranded by the coronavirus crisis when the incident took place yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained by the plane accident”, BBC News reports.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter, according to Times Now News.

Speaking about the disaster, Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s minister for civil aviation, tweeted: “Deeply anguished & distressed at the air accident in Kozhikode.

“The @FlyWithIX flight number AXB-1344 on its way from Dubai to Kozhikode with 191 persons on board, overshot the runway in rainy conditions & went down 35 ft. into a slope before breaking up into two pieces.

“We are in touch with local authorities. State police have reported 11 deaths. Relief teams from Air India & AAI are being immediately dispatched from Delhi & Mumbai.

“All efforts being made to help passengers. A formal enquiry will be conducted by AAIB.”

Flight IX 1134 was carrying 184 passengers, including 10 infants, and six crew.

The aircraft crashed at 7.40pm local time (2.10pm BST) on Friday, as it attempted to land for a second time at Calicut International Airport.

Shocking pictures show the plane broken in half, with the front end of the aircraft separate from the main body.

Rahul Gandhi, who is an MP for a district in Kerala, said he was “shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode”.

The plane’s pilot and the co-pilot were killed in the accident, K Gopalakrishnan, chief of the Malappuram district in the southern state of Kerala, told Reuters.

“All passengers have been admitted to various hospitals, and they are also being tested for Covid-19,” Gopalakrishnan said, adding autopsy of the bodies would be carried out according to the Covid-19 protocol.

This was India’s worst passenger aircraft accident since 2010.

In May 2010, 158 people died when an Air India Express flight overshot Mangalore airport runway and crashed.

A similar incident happened in July 2019 in Mangalore, prompting an inquiry, but causing no fatalities.