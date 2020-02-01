Girl, 7, loses her hand after getting it caught in a meat grinder in Sydney’s south west

A little girl has lost most of her hand after getting it caught in a meat grinder in Sydney’s south west.

The seven year-old lost all her fingers and sustained serious hand injuries after putting her right hand in the machinery at the Lebanese Bakery Zaitoune in Camden on Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics said the girl was in ‘excruciating pain’ when they arrived on the scene.

New South Wales ambulance crews rushed to the premises on Argyle Street in Camden but her hand had already been forcibly amputated.

Two crews and a specialist helicopter team treated the girl on scene before rushing her to the Westmead Children’s Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

New South Wales Ambulance Inspector Karen Nichols said it was a tough situation for first responders.

‘There is nothing worse than witnessing a child in distress. We were there in minutes and managed to keep her relatively calm while we treated her,’ she said.

‘She is one brave little girl and our thoughts are with her and her family as she recovers in hospital.’

Inspector Karen Nichols also took the opportunity to warn about the dangers of working in the kitchen.

‘Safety in the kitchen is paramount. We urge everyone to be mindful when using anything sharp or hot when preparing food,’ Inspector Nichols said.

Phone calls to the bakery have gone unanswered this afternoon.

A staff member at one of the nearby businesses said police were ushering away bystanders who were trying to figure out what was going on.

She said she nearly got taken out by an ambulance as they responded to the incident.

SafeWork New South Wales said investigations are ongoing into the incident.