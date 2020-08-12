Girl, 9, stalked by suspected paedophile in chilling CCTV before attempted rape

A suspected paedophile stalks a nine year-old girl in this chilling CCTV moments before she was allegedly subjected to a horrifying attempted rape.

The girl was walking home from a private tutorial session when the shocking attack is said to have occurred, in Ivanovo, Russia.

The man, aged around 30, is seen looking around in all directions when he crosses paths with the child, before jogging after her when she disappears from sight along an overgrown pathway.

Police say the man, seen on camera in jeans and a T-shirt, then tried to rape her.

Fortunately the distraught girl managed to flee from her attacker and run home.

People living in the area have reported a number of cases of a man of matching the same description stalking children of both sexes during the school summer holidays.

He has also been spotted at local playgrounds.

In one incident he is said to have grabbed a girl at the back of an apartment block and attempted to rape her, say reports.

Again, the girl managed to flee after a struggle with her assailant.

Appalled locals have vowed to turn vigilante and hunt for the sex attacker, claiming police are failing too take the threat seriously enough.

But police now say a hunt is on for the suspected, with footage from the scene and pictures released to the public.