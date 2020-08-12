Girl finds ‘stink pit’ of dead animals used as bait to attract other victims

A schoolgirl on a country bike ride with her mum discovered a “stink pit” packed with an estimated 150 dead animals.

Georgia Connolly, 16, and her mother were enjoying a summer cycle when they were hit by the stench of rotting flesh and found the decaying carcasses of foxes, birds and squirrels.

The shocked pair tipped off animal welfare campaigners who believe the smell from the open grave was used to lure other animals and snare them, legally, in nearby traps.

Gamekeepers often use the tactic to stop animals preying on birds reared for shooting on estates.

The revelation comes as bloodsports’ enthusiasts celebrate the Glorious Twelfth, the traditional start of the red grouse shooting season.

Following the alert from Georgia, League Against Cruel Sports investigators swooped on private land in Suffolk in early July to setup hidden cameras.

They found “at least five dead foxes piled on top of a large mound of adult pheasants and other wildlife and birds”, including crows, magpies, squirrels and mink.

They claim about 150 animals were in the pit.

“The carcasses were in varying states of decomposition and riddled with maggots, the smell being overpowering,” said the charity.

Revealing how she and her mum made the horror find during a cycling trip, Georgia, who lives in Suffolk, told the League they “went up this country lane because we didn’t want to ride on the main road and we had to do this massive detour”, which led them towards the pit.

She said: “We thought we’d go down the footpath. It was really overgrown and smelled a lot.

“We were feeling uneasy, but we went down there anyway and there were some animal cages and one of those blue pheasant feeders.

“There was this massive pit of carcasses filled with squirrels, crows, pheasants and foxes.

“We didn’t know it at the time but there were snares there too. There were lots of foxes.

“It was horrible. We started to ride away but then we thought something needs to be done about this, so we took photographs.

“Even when we cycled on the main road it just stank. I cried. I want to be a conservationist or ecologist and it was just really horrible.”

Video footage recovered three weeks later by League investigators showed someone returning to the pit each morning to check four snares.

On some days he was seen throwing dead animals into the makeshift grave, including three foxes and some birds.

While nothing illegal was discovered, the League highlighted the case as part of its fight to ban snares.

Campaigns director Chris Luffingham said: “Killing animals just to protect birds that are being reared purely to be shot for fun makes no sense at all.

“It’s death for the sake of more death.

“Our investigators were shocked by what they saw, so it’s no surprise a teenager, stumbling across it, was reduced to tears by what she saw.

“Stink pits are the dark side of commercial shooting that most people don’t see.

“This one had snares placed carefully at each corner which meant no hungry animal could escape unscathed.”

He added: “It’s time these cruel traps were outlawed completely.”

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation’s head of game and gun dogs, Glynn Evans, said: “Modern fox snares, used in accordance with relevant codes of practice, are a humane, targeted and legal form of pest control used by conservationists, farmers, gamekeepers and land managers to protect vulnerable livestock and wildlife in a wide range of different situations.

“These modern snares ensure animal welfare by including built-in features such as stops, swivels and breakaways.

“A strategically set snare will help manage fox numbers in situations where other methods would be impractical or ineffective such as when the ground cover is too high or when there is not a safe backstop to use a rifle.”