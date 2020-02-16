Girl who survived Oatlands ‘drunk driver’ tragedy farewells three siblings at funeral

Danny and Leila Abdallah held the three children they lost in a car crash in their huge hearts on Monday as they wrapped the daughter who survived the carnage in their arms.

The Abdallahs entered Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral at Harris Park on Monday with daughter Leanna standing between them, a sticking plaster still covering a wound on her face.

The 10-year-old, whose three siblings were killed when an allegedly drunk driver ran into them on a suburban street nine days ago, was heartbroken.

While Mr Abdallah walked into the cathedral singing a hymn, little Leanna needed support during the three-hour triple funeral.

Early in the Mass, Leanna slumped sideways and began sobbing uncontrollably as her father put a soothing arm around her shoulder.

Mrs Abdallah gently brushed hair from her daughter’s face and wiped away tears then kissed her forehead as she smiled warmly into her eyes.

The grieving mother said last week Leanna still could not sleep after losing one of her brothers and two sisters.

‘Leanna feels miserable,’ she said. ‘She was crying all last night because she lost three of her siblings. From walking with two siblings, now she’s going to be walking alone.’

Antony Abdallah, 13, and his sisters Angelina, 12, and Sienna, 9, were killed when they were run down by an allegedly drunk driver at Oatlands, in Sydney’s north-west, on Saturday, February 1.

The children’s cousin Veronique Sakr, 11, was also killed and Leanna suffered minor physical injuries.

Another relative of the Abdallah and Sakr families, Charbel Kassas, 11, is still fighting for life in Westmead Children’s Hospital. His sister Mabelle, 12, was released from hospital last week.

The seven children were walking on Bettington Road to buy ice creams when a 4WD driven by Samuel William Davidson mounted the kerb and ploughed into the group.

Davidson allegedly recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.15 – three times the legal limit.

The 29-year-old truck driver has been charged with 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter.

Mrs Abdallah has said despite the shattering losses she and her husband have suffered they forgive the man charged with killing three of their six children.

The Abdallahs have repeatedly spoken about love and forgiveness, rather than vengeance or hate.

The couple has regularly returned to the Bennington Road crash site, which has become a shrine, as they try to comprehend the tragedy and the nation stands in awe of their dignity and composure.

The family had asked mourners to wear white for Monday’s service – which they described as a celebration of life – and many of the thousands who attended complied.

Mr Abdallah and some other male members of his family wore a blue suit with a pink shirt to represent the dead girls and boy.

The construction boss’s workers were among those to wear white shirts as they locked arms to form a guard of honour outside the cathedral. About 200 were expected and 360 turned up.

‘Heads up, shoulders back,’ one of Rock Form’s employees ordered the workers as the three white hearses passed.

‘Doesn’t matter what race or religion, we are all one family now.’

Five brave boys from the King’s School drummed the hearses into the cathedral’s carpark.

The Abdallah family came to the cathedral in three white Bentleys. The coffins and single candles placed on top of each casket during the service were also white.

The rain which has buffeted Sydney and much of the east coast for days held off for the Maronite service which was conducted in English and Arabic.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s wife Jenny Morrison were among the dignitaries to pack the cathedral and sat side by side.

There was not a spare seat inside the round building and hundreds more mourners overflowed outside.

Students from the King’s School and Tara Anglican School for Girls at Parramatta attended, as did hundreds of members of the strong Maronite community and complete strangers who had been touched by the Abdallah family’s loss.

Many mourners wore small badges featuring the faces of the three children.

More than a dozen clergy were involved in the service and Monsignor Shora Maree delivered a homily but there were no long personal eulogies to the three children. The Mass was about God and the power of love.

‘Danny, you said Jesus is the rock of your family – your words,’ Monsignor said as he addressed the dead children’s father.

‘Leila, you said the words of forgiveness that stunned the world. That doesn’t come from something human, it comes from the divine.’

Monsignor Shora said the community had been left asking hard questions: why three children had been taken so young and how one family could bear such a cross. Those answers could come only from Jesus Christ.

‘One thing we know, God did not do this,’ he said. ‘God allows it because it’s going to bring his glory through.’

Bishop Antoine-Charbel Tarabay gave brief examples of each child’s innate goodness and godliness.

When Antony learnt his family was to move into a new house his first question was the location of the prayer room. He had posted on Instagram: ‘Give Jesus your weakness, he will give you his strength’.

Sienna, when asked what she would like to do on her eighth birthday, said she wanted to help out at a homeless shelter. Angelina’s teacher had told her parents: ‘Your daughter, she cares for everyone.’

The congregation was so large that Mr and Mrs Abdallah were unable to personally take condolences. Instead, condolence books were placed at the doors.

The family had asked that in lieu of flowers mourners donated money to the poor, needy and homeless in Lebanon.

At the end of the service the three coffins were carried from the church with framed photographs of Antony, Angelina and Sienna. Mr Abdallah was singing as he followed them out.

White doves were released and a blue and pink rosary made of balloons floated into the sky.

Samuel Davidson, who police will allege had been drinking for 13 hours before the accident, faces up to 25 years in jail for each of the three manslaughter charges. He is in protective custody ahead of his next court date in April.

His father Allan, a former police officer who lost a daughter to cancer, has apologised to the families of his son’s alleged victims.

‘We’re no stranger to grief, we lost a daughter ten years ago, and now effectively, we’ve lost a son,’ he said.

Mr Abdallah has said if anything good was to come from his children’s deaths it would be that parents cherished every moment with their daughters and sons.

‘All I ask through this is that fathers be fathers, and mothers be mothers,’ said.

A service for Veronique Sakr will be held on Tuesday at the chapel of Santa Sabina College at Strathfield.