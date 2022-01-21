Girlfriend’s horror as her boyfriend, a British scientist, is killed by a stray bullet as they lay in bed next to her.

The girlfriend of a British scientist who was shot in the head in the United States has described the horror of seeing her partner killed by a stray bullet while they were in bed together.

Matthew Willson, an astronomer, was staying with Katherine Shepard and had only been in the United States for two days when the tragedy occurred.

Katherine, who had been traumatized, was unable to speak and could only tell The Sun, “The whole thing is bizarre.”

I’m afraid I’m at a loss for words right now.

It’s excessive.”

Police said they were called to reports of gunfire in the leafy upmarket suburb of Brookhaven, Atlanta, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

While they were there, Katherine, a fellow astrophysicist, called 911 to report Matthew, a resident of Chertsey, Surrey, had been hit, and officers rushed to the apartment to find her administering first aid to him.

Matthew, who had previously studied at Georgia State University in Atlanta, died as a result of his injuries.

Kate Easingwood, who had flown to the United States to be with Katherine, was on her way back to Sweden today and posted a photo of her brother on Instagram with the caption, “This world is so unfair.”

“At this time, no arrests have been made,” Brookhaven police Sgt Jacob Kissel told The Sun.

Officers responded to reports of firearms being discharged and received a call from the deceased’s girlfriend while on the scene.

“She claimed her boyfriend had been shot and that she was providing first aid.”

“They were in bed together when he was hit in the head by a bullet that had ricocheted through the wall.

“The initial report of the shooting came from a different street, and we’re trying to connect the dots.”

He was hit in the head by a single bullet.

“It’s very tragic and sad because he was only in town for 48 hours and was visiting his girlfriend.”

“At this time, we have no evidence that he was deliberately targeted; rather, it was a tragic random event.”

In the United Kingdom, Matthew’s Chertsey neighbors were devastated by the tragic news.

“He was the nicest person, he would always say hello to you,” a neighbor said.

He was a quiet, unassuming man who was always welcoming.

“He was a very courteous young man who had lived here for a long time, I believe more than 25 years.”

Locals revealed that the astrophysicist traveled all over the world for his work.

Pauline and Matthew’s parents

