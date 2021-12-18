Make a £5 donation to ensure a Christmas treat for a dog in need.

This month, a dog welfare charity is asking for £5 donations to ensure that dogs in rescues receive treats or toys for Christmas.

According to new research, Brits will spend an average of £94.97 on their pets this Christmas, with 30% of us spending more than £100 – cooking special Christmas dinners, buying festive matching jumpers, and letting their pets get away with everything for a few fun-filled weeks.

The Kennel Club Charitable Trust (KCCT), the organization behind the initiative, supports thousands of rescue dogs each year through grants to UK shelters and rescues, and is on a mission to make a difference for all dogs this holiday season and beyond.

In 2020, the KCCT awarded more than £180,000 to welfare projects, which was increased to £209,000 in 2021 to help a wide range of dogs in a variety of situations.

The Trust has supported some incredible projects since 2020, including the ones listed below, but donations are needed now more than ever to ensure that they can continue their good work in 2022:

“One case that really moved us was that of an 11-year-old Cocker Spaniel named Tate and his elderly owner, Maureen,” said Reverend Bill King, Chairman of Trustees at The Kennel Club Charitable Trust.

Their story shows how much organizations like Our Special Friends appreciate the special bond that people have with their dogs.

It also explains why supporting dog welfare organizations is at the heart of the KCCT’s work better than we could.”

“We are so grateful to the Kennel Club Charitable Trust,” says Dr. Belinda Johnston, the organization’s founder.

We can provide Tate with the urgent veterinary care he requires thanks to its continued support.”

“Right now, in the middle of these cold winter months, there are more dogs needing help than at any other time of year, and it is so important that, as a nation of self-proclaimed dog lovers, we look outside our own canine companions and donate what we can to help the lives of others less fortunate,” Reverend King said.

Toys aren’t just for fun; they’re an essential part of life.

