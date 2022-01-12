Gladiator, the ‘world’s strongest kid,’ who weighed 23 stone at the age of NINE, died tragically.

He was dubbed the “world’s strongest kid” when he was just nine years old, weighing in at a massive 23 stone.

However, the 23-stone sumo wrestler’s health deteriorated later in life, resulting in his untimely death on the verge of adulthood.

Dzhambulat Khatokhov became a wrestler in his native Russia after achieving fame as the world’s strongest and heaviest child at the age of three, weighing 7st 8lbs.

Gladiator was a six-year-old boy who weighed 15 stone and wore size ten men’s shoes, according to his classmates.

By the age of nine, he weighed an incredible 23st 2lb, more than the combined weight of four other kids his age.

Soon after, his incredible physique made international headlines, and he began sumo wrestling, quickly becoming a Japanese celebrity.

Khasan Teusvazhukov, his first wrestling coach, admitted that training him due to his size was difficult.

He also admitted to being wary, fearful of causing harm to his young body.

However, as he grew in popularity, questions arose about whether having a child of such size was healthy.

He was soon dubbed “the world’s fattest kid” by the media.

In 2009, he was examined by Ian Campbell, a British doctor who warned: “Jambik’s health is dire.”

“Because of his weight, he is at a much higher risk for diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.”

“His life expectancy is likely to be greatly reduced as a result of being so overweight so young.”

Nelya, his nurse mother, retaliated at the time, claiming that she was neglecting her child’s health.

“He’s just expanding — upwards and outwards,” she says.

What can I do? This is who he is, and this is how God made him,” she explained.

After five of his pram wheels broke as a baby, he needed reinforced wheels.

He weighed a typical 6lb 6oz at birth, but by his first birthday, he had gained more than two stone.

His mother, on the other hand, stated that doctors were unable to find any medical issues that were causing his weight gain.

“We’ve had a number of tests done on us.

“Every doctor wanted to find a reason for Jambik’s enormous size,” she said at the time.

“None of them came up with anything.

