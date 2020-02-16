Glam-chester City! Inside Manchester football star Kyle Walker’s £3.5m home

New photos have revealed the remarkable opulence of Manchester City star Kyle Walker’s £3.5m mansion, which features a swimming pool with a waterfall, a huge marble hot tub and a five-aside football pitch.

The property in Prestbury, Cheshire, also hosts a football-themed games room and six bedrooms, including a two-storey master suite with separate ladies’ and gentlemen’s dressing rooms.

Walker recently installed a 13ft-high, 52ft-wide screen around the property to stop passers-by peeping in, and has won a planning battle to keep the structure despite complaints from neighbours it was ‘unsightly’.

The footballer – who is father to Roman, eight, Riaan, four and two-year-old Reign with school sweetheart Annie Kilner – is now expecting a fourth child with model Lauryn Goodman.

He has reportedly moved out of his Prestbury mansion to live in a nearby flat after telling Ms Kilner the news, according to the Sun On Sunday.

Walker’s home once featured on a special edition of Come Dine With Me when it was owned by fellow City football Stephen Ireland, with his wife Jessica appearing on the programme.

Estate agents have deemed the house – which backs on to Wayne Rooney’s former home – as ‘exceptional in many ways’.

‘The quality of presentation is astounding, with individually sourced wall and floor coverings, fantastic quality fixtures and fittings and artistic flourishes which contribute to creating a unique home,’ a description continued.

‘The property is as well suited to entertaining as for family use and the great flow of the accommodation means there are areas away from the main family space if needed.’

Walker had been bothered by passers-by peering into his garden and taking photos of his football pitch so decided to build a privacy screen to keep them out.

However, this irked neighbours, one of whom said: ‘The proposed screening is unsightly and is not in keeping with the local environment.’

Another added: ‘In the long term would like to see a landscaped natural barrier.’

Walker was forced to submit a retrospective planning application, which has now been approved.

Walker’s planning agents said: ‘Due to the extent of the work carried out from neighbouring property this has created dramatic exposure. We have also noticed a number of pedestrians stood taking photos and looking into the football pitch whilst the children are playing.

‘Due to the exposure and for our security we propose to keep the artificial ivy screen behind football pitch to provide privacy from neighbouring properties and from roadside.’

Cheshire East Council case officer Natalie Wise-Ford said: ‘The proposed development is considered to be acceptable and accords with the development plan.

‘The site is within the predominantly residential area where there is a presumption in favour of development, this is providing the proposals do not have a detrimental impact on the amenity of neighbouring properties or on the amenity of the area.

‘The development is retrospective for an ivy screen fence, described as a temporary measure to provide screening from neighbouring properties this is attached to ball stop fencing. Although temporary in appearance, aesthetically it is not considered harmful.’

Rooney still owns a nearby house, but he is understood to now be living at his £20million ‘Morrisons’ mansion in nearby Chelford.

