Glamorous Nine News presenter is sent to quarantine after sharing a flight with coronavirus patient

A reporter for Nine News has been quarantined after being on the same flight as two people who were later confirmed as having coronavirus.

Maggie Raworth was on board Tigerair flight TT566 from Melbourne that landed on the Gold Coast on the evening of January 27.

Despite Health Minister Greg Hunt saying contact details for those on board had been passed onto Queensland Health, Ms Raworth said she was not notified and the only contact she has had with the agency has been her calling them.

‘My producer called up and asked a few question like ‘what flight were you on on Monday night?’ and that’s when I learnt that the person that tested positive for coronavirus was also travelling on that flight with me,’ Ms Raworth told Today.

‘I don’t really know what to do, I’ve been told a few different things. I called Queensland Health and they told me I was at risk and I needed to self-isloate,’ Ms Raworth said.

She then called back the department only to be informed there was a low risk of infection and she should carry about her business as usual.

Ms Raworth said she was told to leave work but is concerned because she had been interviewing people throughout the week.

More than 150 people were on board flight TT556.

The two passengers with coronavirus on the flight are Chinese nationals who had been part of a tour group from the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

‘Physically I feel perfectly fine but it is definitely quite concerning to know that I could just so easily get on a flight with what has now turned out to be two people [with coronavirus],’ Ms Raworth said.

Ms Raworth said that only at 7.30pm on Thursday night, three whole days after the flight landed, did she receive any contact – in the form of an email from the airline.

The new strain of coronavirus has infected more than 7,000 people worldwide and more than 200 people have been killed in China.

The World Health Organization has declared the virus an emergency.

Australia is leading the charge to develop a vaccine for the virus after the Doherty Institute was the first laboratory to replicate the virus outside of China.

The CSIRO is now working with the Doherty Institute and the University of Queensland with the goal to develop a vaccine in a matter of weeks.