Glasgow and Strathclyde are under a yellow weather warning for ice, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in Glasgow and Strathclyde.

The warning was issued around 5 a.m. and will last until 9 a.m. today (December 10) in Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, and North and South Lanarkshire.

This morning’s travel may be disrupted due to icy patches, according to the alert.

Slips and falls on icy surfaces, as well as some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths, can result in serious injuries.

Ice patches are also likely to form after overnight rain and showers, especially if there are more showers early this morning, according to the Met Office.

Visit the Met Office website for more information.