Glasgow City Council apologizes for the bin collection delays, saying that service is now ‘largely back to normal.’

Bin collection delays have prompted an apology from Glasgow City Council, which claims that service is now ‘largely back to normal.’

Staff absences due to covid, illness, and leave caused the delays, according to the council, with reports of bins overflowing across the city.

The council apologized on Twitter this morning (Monday), saying they were “very sorry” for the situation.

Collections are’mostly back to normal,’ but there may be delays in some areas of the city.

“Due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant as well as other forms of covid-19, higher numbers of staff in our cleansing service are unavailable to work as normal,” the council website says.

“The majority of our scheduled collection routes will resume on Monday, January 17th; however, due to high levels of absence, there is expected to be delays in certain neighborhoods.”

Residents who normally place their bins at the curb should continue to do so until they are serviced.

“We have temporarily suspended our bulk uplift service until January 23 in order to help prioritize our collection services.”

“From Monday, January 17th, information on any delayed collections as well as anticipated collection dates will be available here.

“Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Several incidents of garbage piling up across the city have been reported in recent weeks.

We first reported on a ‘landfill site’ that had been allowed to grow at student halls after the litter had been abandoned in early January.

After missing seven collections since the property’s last waste collection on December 10, Glasgow City Council finally removed trash from Kelvin Court on January 4.

Meanwhile, a union official has warned that the mental health and wellbeing of Glasgow City Council cleaning staff is the “worst it’s ever been.”

Staff stress and anxiety have increased as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in staff shortages just before Christmas, according to GMB trade union Convenor Chris Mitchell.

Delays were caused by an increase in Covid-19 cases.

