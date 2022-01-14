Glasgow City Council promises that new software will assist in resolving the city’s garbage and overflowing bin issues.

Glasgow City Council promises that new software will assist in resolving the city’s overflowing bin and rubbish issues.

The new system will help provide real-time garbage collection updates, and it may also mean that the public will be notified if bin collections are missed.

Waste management officials in Glasgow say a new software system that records real-time issues will help them better manage mounting piles of garbage and notify residents if their bins are not being collected.

According to a council official, a program allows the public to be informed if bin lorries are unable to reach a street in a timely manner.

It comes as the city’s recycling rates have risen 5% in five years, to nearly 31% in 2021.

However, council executive director George Gillespie has admitted that the local authority needs to improve waste collection at recycling points, citing pictures of overflowing containers that are frequently shared on social media.

“In terms of some of the recycling points, we need to improve our performance in terms of servicing those points,” Mr Gillespie, director of neighbourhoods, regeneration, and sustainability, said during a council meeting.

That’s where the information comes in.”

He said a new ‘Alloy’ system is being implemented to help the council get a real-time picture of what’s going on.

“Over the last five years, our recycling rate in Glasgow has increased by 5%, which is a huge increase,” he said.

“We’re making huge strides in Glasgow in terms of recycling,” he added.

We have now provided all of the infrastructure that we are capable of.”

The waste update was given in response to questions from Councillor Ade Aibinu (Conservative) at this week’s operational performance and delivery scrutiny committee about statistics on bin collection.

Statistics presented to the waste committee, according to the Victoria Park politician, did not reflect the situation on the ground.

New software, according to official Eileen Marshall, will provide more real-time information, including alerting residents if teams are unable to arrive on time to lift bins.

“As part of our new Alloy program, we will be able to determine our activity,” Ms Marshall said.

We’re currently working to a schedule.

When we’re out and about with that new software, we’ll be able to capture streets we haven’t yet visited.

We will notify you ahead of time.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.