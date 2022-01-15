Glasgow contestants are needed for the BBC quiz show Mastermind.

Are you a Still Game expert or the family’s resident Potter Snotter? BBC Two’s mastermind is looking for Glaswegians to take part in the new series and win the glass bowl!

Are you confident that you have what it takes to be a Mastermind?

Now you can put your subject-matter expertise to the test.

When the new series of Mastermind premieres on BBC 2, Glaswegians are invited to take a seat in the black chair.

Producers of the long-running BBC quiz show are looking for contestants ahead of the new season’s filming.

The popular BBC2 show, hosted by Clive Myrie, is one of the most popular quiz shows in the UK, and anyone who wins gets to sit in the famous seat.

To apply, you must be at least 18 years old and a UK resident, but if you think you have what it takes to win the prized glass bowl, put your name in the hat!

Email [email protected] with your application.