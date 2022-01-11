Glasgow council employees will receive a pay raise of £1000 as a result of a national agreement.

Workers who have ‘gone above and beyond’ during the pandemic deserve to be rewarded, according to the city’s SNP group, but unions warn that ‘chronic low pay’ must be addressed.

Following a national pay agreement, some council workers in Glasgow will receive around £1,000 starting today.

The agreement was reached in November of last year, when trade union members accepted an improved offer from the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA). It includes a pay increase retroactive to January 2021.

Workers who “went above and beyond” during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Glasgow’s SNP, deserve financial compensation.

However, the unions, who threatened to strike during the pay talks, said that more money is needed to address “chronic low pay.”

The Glasgow branch of UNISON believes that the national pay offer should have been rejected, and that the strike should have gone on.

According to the SNP, some of the lowest-paid workers, mostly female teams of home carers, will receive an extra £1000 today.

The pay increase was needed, according to workforce convener Cllr Allan Casey, to allow employees to “address some of the financial pressures” brought on by rising living costs.

“The SNP city government made it clear that local government workers in Glasgow, and across Scotland, had a compelling case to be financially rewarded in the same way that those in other parts of the public sector have,” he continued.

“During the national negotiations, the council leader pushed for a pay raise, emphasizing that many of our employees have been on the front lines of keeping our city and its residents safe and secure.”

The Scottish Local Government living wage hourly rate was raised to £9.78, with an £850 flat rate increase for those earning less than £25,000 per year and a 2% increase for those earning between £25,000 and £40,000.

Workers earning between £40,000 and £80,000 received a 1% raise, while those earning more than £80,000 received an £800 flat rate increase.

On October 29, planned strikes were called off after council leaders agreed to a new pay offer.

GMB workers in Glasgow’s cleaning department, on the other hand, later decided to keep their strike going.

“This could and should have been paid before Christmas,” Keir Greenaway, senior organiser for GMB Scotland, said.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.