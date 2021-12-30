Glasgow earns £15 million from parking fees in the city center.

Parking fees in the city center of Glasgow bring in £15 million.

According to new figures released by Glasgow City Council, money paid by drivers parking in inner city zones generated a massive amount, which was already high before the Sunday parking charges were implemented in 2019.

From 2018 to 2019, the council received £5,931,583 in parking fees in the inner city zone, according to data.

The following year, when Sunday parking charges were implemented, this figure jumped to £6,391,727.

Despite this, the amount collected by the council for charges dropped to £2,285,785 from April 2020 to April 2021.

The council claims that the operating costs for parking in inner city zones are around £2 million, leaving a tidy profit of £13 million.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council told Glasgow Live that the department of Neighbourhoods, Regeneration, and Sustainability spent around £160 million in the year to March 2019, with £110 million coming from general funds and £50 million coming from earned income, fees, and charges.

We previously reported on the top ten bus gates in the city for driver fines, with Union Street topping the list.