Glasgow father passes away just two weeks after being diagnosed with cancer, leaving his pregnant wife heartbroken.

Glasgow father dies just two weeks after being diagnosed with cancer, leaving his pregnant wife heartbroken.

Phil Hawthorne, 36, was a dedicated youth worker who died just days after learning he had advanced bowel cancer after suffering from back pain.

Phil Hawthorne died on December 30, leaving behind a two-year-old son and a pregnant wife.

After experiencing back pain in recent months, the 36-year-old was diagnosed with bowel cancer, according to the Daily Record.

Unfortunately, the disease had progressed beyond the point where it could be treated, and he passed away last month.

In Phil’s honor, a fundraiser has been set up at a youth initiative in Ayr, where he had worked since 2014.

“There was peace there,” Ruth said of his death. “I think the cancer was just too far along for us to even think about him being on this earth; it was just better for him to go.”

Room Sixty, a youth initiative with the Newton Wallacetown Church of Scotland, will benefit from the funds raised.

Phil, who had ulcerative colitis, had a stoma bag fitted in 2013 and was given a new lease on life, according to Ruth.

He was determined, she claims, to ‘give back.’

“He had such a generous heart.

He had a unique ability to communicate with both young and old people.

He had the uncanny ability to make you feel extremely important, which was a rare gift.

“To some, working with youth is just a job, but he gave it his all.”

It was a part of his life to simply help others.

“That shows the type of person he was because there were so many tributes,” she said.

The funds raised will be used to support the work that Phil was so passionate about.

In memory of the much-loved father, Room Sixty also hopes to establish a yearly award for one child.

“He was just an amazing guy,” Ruth continued.

“He was a big brother to many of the kids, and he would be there for them no matter what decisions they had to make.”

“He will be sorely missed, particularly by the children in Room Sixty.”

“We are all shocked and saddened to hear today of the passing,” Room Sixty said on social media after Phil’s death.

