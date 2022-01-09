Glasgow has been issued a second snow warning as the city prepares for wintry weather this week.

This week, the Met Office has issued two separate yellow weather warnings for the region, the first of which will go into effect at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a second weather warning for the Strathclyde region, indicating that Glasgow will see its first snowfall of the year.

Yesterday, we told you about a yellow weather warning for snow and ice that will hit Scotland and parts of England at 8 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday), and that will last until 11 a.m. Friday.

The Met Office has issued a second yellow snow warning for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The wintry forecasts follow this week’s freezing overnight temperatures in Glasgow.

The Met Office has issued advice to drivers, stating that the bad weather could cause problems on the road and rail.

“Snow could cause some travel disruption over higher routes,” they warn ahead of the warnings.

“Sleet, hail, and snow showers are expected to occur frequently Thursday night and Friday morning, causing some travel disruption.”

The Met Office website has the most up-to-date Glasgow weather forecast.