Glasgow has experienced six of its coldest winters on record, with temperatures as low as -24°C.

Since the Met Office began officially recording temperatures in 1910, Glaswegians have experienced plenty of extreme weather, including some of Scotland’s coldest days.

The fact that Glaswegians awoke to a blanket of snow on Friday, with temperatures hovering around 1°C throughout the day, serves as a stark reminder that winter has arrived.

In fact, we’ve had a number of crisp days, some of which have been colder than parts of Russia during the winter.

Because Scotland is located in the northern part of the United Kingdom, our temperatures are typically lower than those found elsewhere, though Glasgow does tend to avoid the freezing climates found in higher parts of the country, such as the North East.

Glasgow has seen its fair share of cold weather, from the Beast from the East to the Big Freeze.

Here are six winters you may (or may not) recall, but which will certainly remind you that 1°C isn’t all that cold.

1946-1947:

Until March, most Scots believed they had made it through the winter of 1947 without incident.

Heavy snowfall and cold spells plagued the traditionally warmer month, causing road and rail closures as well as problems with home energy supplies.

Animals across the country died of frostbite or starvation, and businesses were forced to close due to fears of a food shortage.

Temperatures in Glasgow plummeted to -12.7°C.

The bitter cold was good news for sledding and skating enthusiasts, who took to the thick snow and ice in Springburn and Alexandra Park with gusto.

1962–1963.

The Big Freeze of 1963 was one of the coldest winters in the UK’s history, with Glasgow experiencing the coldest temperatures in over 200 years, with temperatures as low as -18°C.

The weather was so cold that diesel fuel froze, forcing 14 lorries to come to a halt in Lanarkshire because their drivers were numb.

With northerly winds blowing in from Iceland, where a Scandinavian high collapsed, the Big Freeze blanketed most of the UK, freezing lakes and rivers across the country.

The weather in 1963 had a huge impact, prompting the Young brothers of ACDC to relocate from Cranhill to Australia shortly afterward.

