Glasgow has free period products, and there’s a new app that tells you where and how to get them.

Glasgow has a new app that tells you where and how to get free period products.

PickupMyPeriod is a groundbreaking app that shows users where they can get free period products near them, including the exact location, opening hours, and even a map of how to get there.

A new app has been released that lists hundreds of locations throughout Glasgow that provide free period products.

The PickupMyPeriod app currently connects to over 700 locations across Scotland that offer free products, with the number expected to grow.

A number of venues in Glasgow have already been added to the app, which is available for free download.

It comes as a virtual consultation is held today to determine the next steps in the rollout of the free period product in Scotland, where it is a “right, not a luxury.”

“This is a ground-breaking project for Scotland,” said Celia Hodson, Founder and CEO of Hey Girls and My Period.

For the first time, people across the country will be able to use an app to locate and obtain free period products that are easily accessible by walking or driving.

“It was fantastic to have our app idea adopted, part-funded, and supported by the Scottish Government as a Scottish-based social enterprise whose core goal is to help eradicate period poverty.

PickupMyPeriod will be a fantastic tool for raising awareness of period poverty and equality, as well as providing assistance to people in Scotland who require it.”

The PickupMyPeriod app displays the user’s nearest location where they can pick up free period products, as well as the location’s opening hours and a map to get there.

The app was launched virtually with the help of students from St Paul’s High School and Shona Robison, the Secretary of State for Social Justice.

Scotland was the world’s first country to make period products widely available for free, first in schools, colleges, and universities, then in communities.

Hey Girls created the new app, which was made possible by the Scottish Government’s education arm, ‘My Period.’

Hey Girls’ products are all made from renewable resources, are reusable, and do not contain any plastic.

“The app is a fantastic tool that will assist everyone who wants to access free period products for themselves, a,” Ms Robison said.

