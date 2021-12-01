Glasgow in the past and now as a nostalgic video depicts how the city has evolved over time.

Glasgow in the past and present as a nostalgic video depicts how the city has evolved over time.

The excellent time-traveling video takes viewers back to 1774 to see how some of the city’s most well-known streets and landmarks have changed over time.

Glasgow has changed dramatically since the 18th century, according to a fascinating new ‘time travel’ video.

To show the changing face of our streets and landmarks over time, stunning archive photos have been juxtaposed with contemporary shots of the city.

Glaswegians are taken on a journey across our Dear Green Place through time from Cathedral Square and the Trongate to Buchanan Street Station and George Square.

Since it was posted on November 18, the Time Travel Artist video has received nearly 35,000 views.

James Fox, who has been running the website and Facebook page since 2016, is working on his latest project.

With his online passion project, delving into the history of cities around the world, the Norfolk-based artist has honed his craft over the last five years.

He spends around two days creating each of his videos, scouring the British Library and Getty archives for old photographs and poring through books for old photographs.

“There are so many fascinating places to focus on in Glasgow – the more I research, the more I unearth,” he told Glasgow Live.

“George Square drew my attention.

The City Chambers building was missing in one fantastic illustration, and when you notice it, you’ll notice how much of a difference it makes.

I enjoy examining old photographs and determining what has changed.”

James previously created a video called A Time Tour in Glasgow in 2018, but he wanted to create a new and improved version this time, incorporating various special effects as well as old maps and population data to add a new dimension to illustrate the city in flux.

The map footage depicts a dramatic drop in Glasgow’s population in the 1960s, indicating that residents were relocated to New Towns like East Kilbride and Cumbernauld.

“It’s interesting to see that growth isn’t always linear,” he added.

“I’d like to investigate other areas, such as transportation and industry.”

However, there is a risk of going too far.

“If copyright didn’t exist, I’d be able to make longer, more dramatic videos with different subjects.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]