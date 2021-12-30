Temperatures will drop to -1°C in Glasgow, bringing hail and sleet.

Weather forecasters updated their predictions at 9 a.m. today (December 30), predicting a chilly week in Glasgow.

Sub-zero temperatures are expected on Tuesday (January 4), with a high of only 4 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday (January 6), hail showers are expected to arrive a few days later, lasting three hours between 12 and 3 p.m.

This day will have highs of 5°C and lows of 3°C.

The next day (January 7), sleet is expected to hit the city.

On Friday, expect highs of 5 degrees Celsius and lows of 3 degrees Celsius.

According to BBC Weather, today’s rain will end early in the afternoon.

The weather will then become drier with a few sunny spells, remaining “breezy and unseasonably mild,” with rain developing in the south.

Tonight’s forecast calls for heavy rain, but it will “taper to showers overnight,” with “breezy and very mild” conditions continuing through the night.

At 4:01 p.m. today, the sun will set.

