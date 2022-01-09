Glasgow M8 motorway noise pollution is ‘comparable to the runway at Glasgow Airport.’

The noise pollution from Glasgow’s M8 motorway is “comparable to the runway at Glasgow Airport.”

The Scottish Government’s ‘noise map’ shows that the M8 through Glasgow produces similar levels of noise pollution as the busy runway where planes take off every few minutes.

According to the Scottish Government’s ‘noise map’ of Scotland’s major roads, railways, airports, transportation sources, and industry, this is the case.

The ‘noise map’ is created by computer software that calculates the noise level at specific points as the noise spreads out from the noise sources that have been modelled, taking into account features such as buildings that affect noise spread.

The noise map shows that the M8 generates noise levels in excess of 80 decibels on average through the city, with average noise levels between 75 and 80 decibels for the area surrounding the motorway.

In the nearby streets adjacent to the highway, noise levels of 75 to 80 decibels have been recorded.

Meanwhile, the same map shows that the Glasgow Airport runway generates noise levels of over 80 decibels, which is comparable to the M8 in Glasgow.

The map also shows that average noise levels for the area at the runway’s far end are between 75 and 80 decibels, and for the area around the runway are between 70 and 75 decibels.

The startling comparison was discovered by software engineer Michal Vinárek, who shared a screenshot of the Glasgow Airport runway’s noise pollution levels on Twitter.

“One mind-boggling thing to note,” he wrote in the tweet’s caption.

The light purple ‘aura’ that surrounds M8 has noise levels that are comparable to the runway at Glasgow Airport.

It’s incomprehensible how this level of noise is tolerated near people’s homes.”

He did so in response to a tweet advocating for a 30mph speed limit on the M8 through Glasgow in order to reduce noise pollution, traffic, and pollution.

Click here to view the ‘noise map’ produced by the Scottish Government.