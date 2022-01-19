Glasgow mother has been locked in her flat for weeks by a jealous thug who assaulted her when she asked him to clean up.

A jealous thug trapped a Glasgow mother in her flat for weeks after he assaulted her when she asked him to clean up after she asked him to.

Gerald Kilpartick is in prison after being found guilty of preying on the fearful woman, who was left so short on cash that she had to rely on food banks to feed herself and her children.

Because her former partner had laid the flooring, a jealous thug ripped it up.

During a long campaign of abuse, Gerard Kilpatrick tormented the victim.

Jurors heard how the 39-year-old left his mother trapped in a flat for a month.

Kilpatrick was convicted of engaging in abusive behavior, attempting to pervert the course of justice, and breaching bail and is now behind bars.

Kilpatrick preyed on a woman in a flat in Glasgow’s Dalmarnock, according to Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more news in your inbox.

She was subjected to his wrath on a regular basis, including when she asked him to assist her in cleaning up the house.

Between May 2019 and May 2020, the crimes occurred.

Carrie Stevens, the prosecutor, said the terrified mother was also a victim of his “mind games.”

“He ripped up the flooring in the house just because it was put in by her ex-boyfriend,” the prosecutor told jurors.

“You might think that Kilpatrick locking her in her house for four weeks was one of the most shocking parts of her testimony.”

“She inquired repeatedly about the location of the keys.

He either led her on a merry-go-round around the house or refused to tell her where they were.

“Kilpatrick had smashed her phone, so she didn’t have one.”

The fact that the woman was hidden helped hide her injuries, according to jurors.

The woman once pleaded with a Kilpatrick relative for assistance, but was told, “You deal with it.”

She was also forced to rely on food banks to feed herself and her children, according to the trial.

In December 2020, Kilpatrick threatened the woman and her mother in court.

He had already been convicted of assault and robbery in a higher court.

Sheriff Tom Hughes remanded him in custody and postponed his sentencing pending the results of the investigation.