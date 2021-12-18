A Glasgow nurse, who was described as “capable and intelligent,” died after accidentally overdosing on prescription medication.

A Glasgow nurse who was described as “capable and intelligent” died after accidentally overdosing on prescription medicine.

Authorities cleared Danielle Mather’s partner of any wrongdoing after an investigation.

The death of a nurse was caused by an overdose of prescribed medication.

Her partner performed CPR and dialed 911 after finding Danielle Mather unresponsive at home.

The 33-year-old Glasgow native was rushed to the hospital but was unable to be saved and died the next day.

According to Stoke on Trent Live, despite police arresting her 34-year-old partner on suspicion of attempted murder, an inquest last week found no third party involvement in her death.

A tragedy struck Danielle’s home in Stoke on Trent in November of last year.

To receive more breaking news in your inbox, subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters.

According to DC Bleaze Johnson of Staffordshire Police CID, paramedics were the ones who called the cops.

“The police were called because Danielle’s partner’s statements were contradictory,” DC Johnson said.

“At the time, he was being held on suspicion of attempted murder.”

At that point, it was handed over to CID.”

According to the inquest, police allegedly searched the house and spoke with neighbors.

Danielle’s death was followed by a forensic post-mortem examination.

According to the report, her death was caused by a brain injury caused by cardiac arrest.

This was due to a combination of the sedative effects of various medications she’d taken – which were discovered at levels higher than usual therapeutic use – and aspiration, in which she inhaled vomit into her airways, resulting in pneumonia.

DC Johnson stated, “There was no criminal involvement in her death.”

As a result of the medication she was taking, she suffered a cardiac arrest.”

Danielle worked as a caregiver prior to completing her nursing degree.

After her divorce from her husband, she had been seeing her partner for a few months.

Despite her anxiety and depression, she had been offered a new job just before she died.

North Staffordshire assistant coroner Sarah Murphy determined that Danielle’s death was caused by drugs.

“It’s clear Danielle was a capable and intelligent lady who had found her calling in life caring for others,” she said.

She was able to put in the time and effort required to obtain a nursing degree, which is no small accomplishment.

“It’s only going to hasten her demise.”

An overview of Infosurhoy in a few words

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]