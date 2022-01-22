Glasgow police have issued an appeal for information about a missing Hamilton teen who was last seen in St Enoch Square.

Brooke McAvoy, who went missing from her Hamilton home, has sparked an online search.

Last night, around 8.45 p.m., the 14-year-old was last seen in Glasgow’s St Enoch Square.

Police are seeking information to assist them in locating a teenager who was last seen in Glasgow’s city center.

Brooke McAvoy, who lives in Hamilton, has been reported missing.

The 14-year-old was last seen in Glasgow’s St Enoch Square shortly after 8.45 p.m. on January 21.

Brooke is 5ft tall, slim, and has long brown hair, according to Scotland’s police force.

When she was last seen, she was dressed in a gold bubble jacket, black leggings, and black and white sneakers, according to officers.

Anyone with information about Brooke’s whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting reference 2956 from the 21st of January.