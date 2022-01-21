Glasgow residents will be given litter kits to assist them in picking up trash from the streets.

Residents in Glasgow will be given litter kits to assist them in picking up trash on the streets.

The city council has made it easier for people to get equipment to help community groups and individuals pick up litter as the city grapples with a cleansing crisis.

A meeting heard that litter pickers and other equipment for residents to lift trash from streets is now more easily available in Glasgow.

The free litter-picking kits, which include gloves and yellow vests, can be picked up at designated locations throughout the city.

The neighbourhood enforcement improvement service had launched the new hubs, according to council officer Martin Lundie, who told the Springburn and Robroyston Area Partnership yesterday. One of the hubs is based at Springburn Academy.

“This allows people to come in and borrow litter pickers and other equipment they need to clean up their communities,” Mr Lundie explained.

“In the past, there was an agreement that staff from head office had to be contacted.

It would take some time, and then staff would deliver the kits.”

However, one resident stated at the meeting that litter-picking volunteers would no longer be covered by insurance.

“It’s quite disappointing,” Carole Phillip, of Robroyston Community Council, said, pointing out how successful litter picks had been in Robroyston.

We’re going out and sacrificing our time at our own risk, which is no longer fair to the residents.”

Mr. Lundie stated that he would research the issue further.

Email [email protected] to find out where the hubs are.