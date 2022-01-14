Glasgow Ryanair flights to Italy, Spain, and other destinations are less expensive than taking the train to Edinburgh.

Winter sun trips to popular destinations across Europe can now be purchased for less than the cost of a train ticket to Edinburgh, thanks to the easing of travel restrictions in the UK and around the world.

Flights to Europe are currently cheaper than a return train ticket to Edinburgh for savvy Glaswegians.

ScotRail sells ‘Anytime Return’ tickets for £30 that are valid for up to one month between the two cities, but the operator has previously been chastised for the “expensive” price.

Meanwhile, international travel has become easier for Scots, thanks to the removal of the requirement for pre-departure tests for those flying into the UK, and the acceptance of lateral flow tests as day two tests rather than the more expensive PCR tests.

Countries across Europe have also eased entry restrictions for UK visitors, and airlines are hoping to capitalize on the increased demand by offering low-cost flights to popular destinations.

This month, Scots can book a return ticket to Milan, Italy, for £26 with Ryanair, which is £4 less than an Anytime Return train ticket to Glasgow.

A trip to Rome for under £30 is also possible, with those departing on January 22 and returning on January 29 paying only £28.

Meanwhile, a direct return flight to Tenerife from Ryanair is even cheaper, costing just £18 for a week between January 17 and January 24.

A direct return ticket to Málaga with Ryanair costs £10, which is a third of the cost of an Anytime Return to Edinburgh.

Portugal and Belgium are two other countries where you can fly for less than £30, with return tickets to Lisbon and Brussels starting at £27 and £28 respectively.

Flights to France, one of the countries that recently eased restrictions for UK visitors, cost £37, which is only a few pounds more than the train ticket.