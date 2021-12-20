Glasgow snow forecast: There’s an 80% chance of a white Christmas in Glasgow, according to the city’s forecast.

Glasgow snow forecast: There’s an 80% chance of a white Christmas in Glasgow, according to the city’s forecasters.

The Apple weather app has forecast snow for Christmas Day in Glasgow, but the Met Office and BBC Weather have different forecasts.

Could this be Glasgow’s first white Christmas in over a decade?

Those hoping for snow may be in luck, as Apple’s weather app indicated this morning that there is an 80% chance of snow on Christmas Day in the city.

Unpredictable weather in the run-up to Christmas is expected to give way to colder, clearer weather on the big day.

However, the Met Office and BBC Weather have different forecasts for the 25th, despite the Apple weather app predicting snow in Glasgow for the big day.

According to the Met Office, some northern parts of Scotland may see snow on Christmas Day, while the rest of the country will be “cold and bright.”

The Met Office has forecasted ‘overcast’ conditions in Glasgow on Saturday, December 25, with temperatures ranging from 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

The latest forecast from the weather experts is an update to last week’s forecast for the 25th, which predicted snowfall for Glasgow on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, the BBC has forecast ‘light cloud and a moderate breeze’ for Glasgow on Christmas Day, with temperatures expected to reach 5°C.

“Wednesday will see increasing clouds and winds in the morning, with rain developing from the west during the afternoon,” according to the BBC Weather forecast for this week.

“On the higher hills, the precipitation will be wintry.

This rain could last until the morning of Thursday.

In the afternoon, it’s getting a little drier.

Friday will be cloudy, with showers or rainy spells developing from the south later in the afternoon.”