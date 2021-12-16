Glasgow Subway celebrates its 125th birthday today, making it one of the world’s oldest subway systems.

Glasgow Subway celebrates its 125th birthday today.

The underground rail line has a special place in the city’s heart, from its’sub crawl’ for drinkers to its unique smell that chemists tried to bottle.

Only the London Underground, Budapest Metro, and Istanbul’s funicular Tünel predate the Glasgow Subway as one of the world’s oldest underground railways.

It is, however, often considered quaint and long overdue for expansion due to its single, circular line and small trains.

The “Clockwork Orange” is perhaps better known in the greater Glasgow metropolitan area for the “sub crawl,” in which revellers get off at each stop for a pint, because it only serves a section of the city centre and West End.

However, there was a buzz in the air when the Subway first opened 125 years ago today.

“Apart from its utility and dividend-paying capacity, it possesses features of novelty and interest which commend it to the notice of the general public as well as the man of engineering knowledge and skill,” The Scotsman wrote ahead of the big day.

“Glasgow is now unrivaled among UK cities in terms of low-cost, quick transportation.”

Glasgow was at its pinnacle as the British Empire’s second city at the time.

However, the city’s transportation system, which included horse-drawn omnibuses, “Clutha” steamer ferries, and later, horse-drawn trams, struggled to keep up with demand.

The first proposal for an underground railway was submitted by private speculators in 1887, but Parliament did not approve the scheme until 1891, on their third attempt.

The original plan called for a control room operator to kickstart movement by displacing the train’s cables.

This was abandoned in subsequent plans, but it is now set to be realized 125 years later when brand new trains replace the current fleet.

The cars were hauled by cables in the 1896 system, with a driver at the helm of each train.

Large queues of workers had already formed when the Subway’s 15 stations opened at 5 a.m. on December 14th.

After a railcar approaching Buchanan Street station failed to grip the cable properly, the outer, clockwise, circle was out of commission by mid-afternoon.

The inner circle (antclockwise) worked until 10.55 p.m., when it was switched off.

