Glasgow Subway will be driverless after a £300 million upgrade, but the’shoogle’ will remain.

The 125-year-old subway system will get new trains in 2023, with the goal of going staff-free soon after, but due to the city’s curved tunnels, it will likely continue to rock from side to side.

Members of the Strathclyde Partnership for Transport have expressed mixed feelings about the news.

Tests will start in April to see how much of the famous’shoogle’ will be kept.

“I think it will be better, but I don’t think it will be gone,” said subway director Antony Smith.

“We’ll have to put it to the test to see if it’s true.”

“I’m afraid the vehicle won’t be able to compensate for many of the problems we’re having in the tunnel.”

“We’ve been realigning rails, but we’re in a tight space.”

“You’re only capable of so much.”

Mr Smith claimed that the new trains had not’shoogled’ while on a surface test track near the Govan Subway depot, but it was straight and flat, unlike the system’s curved tunnels.

“Hopefully, some people will appreciate that it is not going to go completely,” he added.

Colin Cameron, a member of the SPT and a councillor in North Lanarkshire, had hoped that the £288.7 million Subway modernisation project would solve the problem.

“I know people who won’t use the subway because the shoogle and shake of the trains makes them sick,” he explained.

“We cannot lose all of the character of our Victorian system,” SPT chair Martin Bartos said.

“I hope we don’t lose the shoogle altogether,” Malcolm Balfour, a SPT member on Glasgow City Council, said.

The trains are being tested with water and sand containers on board to simulate passenger weight.

Mr Smith said the trains’ first trip on the system earlier this month was inconclusive for shoogling because it was at such a low speed.

Overnight testing will take place while the subway is closed to passengers.

