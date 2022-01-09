Glasgow traffic chaos as the M8 is shut down due to a multi-vehicle accident.

Due to a road traffic collision between J23 (Dumbreck) and J24 (Helen Street), the westbound lanes of the highway have been closed.

The M8 motorway in Glasgow has been shut down due to a multi-vehicle accident.

Due to a road traffic collision between J23 (Dumbreck) and J24 (Helen Street), all westbound traffic is being temporarily halted after Junction 22 (Plantation).

Around 2:20 p.m. this afternoon, Traffic Scotland issued a Twitter alert, advising drivers to take an alternate route and allow extra time for their journeys.

M8 WB is now CLOSED after J22 due to the ongoing RTC J23 – 24.

Please think about taking a different route and allow extra time for your trip.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

When we have more information, we’ll let you know.