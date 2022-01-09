Glasgow wakes up to snow as the Met Office’s weather warning remains in effect.

The Met Office’s weather warning for Glasgow remains in effect as the city wakes up to snow.

Good news for snow lovers: Glasgow was blanketed in the white stuff this morning, but it’s causing some traffic problems, so be careful if you’re driving today.

This morning, Glasgow received its first snowfall of the year.

After a mild December, the city has been experiencing increasingly cold weather in recent days.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice for several days, and it will be in effect for the rest of the morning until noon today.

The temperature is expected to be around 3°C today, with the forecast calling for “sunny intervals and more wintry showers.”

This morning there will be some heavier showers, but they will fade later this afternoon.

It’s a chilly day with strong winds out of the west.

Temperature maximum: 5 degrees Celsius”

Meanwhile, the snowfall is already causing problems for those traveling this morning, with several roads closed and delays expected.

The M8 and M80 are both congested, with the M8 being restricted to 30mph.

“Frequent sleet, hail, and snow showers may cause some travel disruption during Thursday night and Friday morning,” according to the Met Office’s warning.

“Frequent wintry showers arriving from the west during Thursday evening and overnight are likely to lead to a fresh covering of snow for areas above 100-200m (mainly 2-5 cm, but locally 5-10 cm above 200 m and as much as 15 cm over the highest ground where showers are most frequent),” the statement continues.

“Falling snow below this level may result in some temporary slushy accumulations, which may then freeze and cause icy patches if skies remain clear long enough.”

Winds will be gusty around heavier showers, and isolated thunderstorms may produce lightning strikes in some coastal districts.”