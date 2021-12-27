Glasgow weather forecast for New Year’s Eve, with a rainy weekend expected in the city.

As the city rings in the new year, Glasgow is in for a wet weekend.

If you’re planning on going out to ring the bells, make sure you plan ahead and bring a brolly!

We’re afraid we have some bad news for you if you were hoping for a dry and bright end to 2021.

The BBC Weather forecast predicts a lot of rain for the day, though it will mostly be light showers, which isn’t exactly what we were hoping for.

The gloomy weather is expected to begin at midnight on Friday, December 30 and last until the 31st.

The rain is expected to last until 11 a.m., then pick up again at 4 p.m., according to forecasters.

Forecasters have predicted rain for the entire week, including January 1st.

There are currently no weather warnings in effect for Glasgow, which is a good thing.

However, it is expected to be chilly, so bring plenty of warm clothing.

“Uncertainty is likely to dominate most of this period with Atlantic weather systems continuing to arrive from the west,” the Met Office said in a statement about the weather for the New Year period.

For the time being, the weather will be mostly fine, with some brighter spells possible once the rain moves eastward.

Later in the day, more rain is expected to fall in the west and southwest.

“As January progresses, expect more showers or longer periods of rain from the west, possibly dumping heavy rain on the western hills.

Between the rain showers, drier, brighter, and colder spells may develop, with showers remaining a possibility.

“The driest areas are primarily in the southeast.”

It will be windy during this time, with coastal gales possible in the west.

Temperatures will most likely be mild to very mild.

Towards the end of the period, a possible brief settled spell may develop.”